Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WJXFF opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Wajax has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

