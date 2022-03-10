Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
TSE WJX opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.94. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$29.67.
About Wajax (Get Rating)
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
Featured Articles
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.