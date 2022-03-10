Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.46 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $86.46 million and $14.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00363714 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

