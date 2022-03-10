Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $33.78

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $35.00. Weatherford International shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 7,305 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 525,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

