Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($375.00) to €340.00 ($369.57) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
