Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,203 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,801,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,081,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $229.41 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

