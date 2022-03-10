Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,469 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.