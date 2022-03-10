Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $794,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 755.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 246.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

VLO opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

