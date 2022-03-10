Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $91.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.