Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.24. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.11.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

