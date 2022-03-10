Wedbush Trims AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price to $33.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.61 million, a PE ratio of 110.54 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

