Wedmont Private Capital Invests $207,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after buying an additional 118,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ANSYS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $312.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.