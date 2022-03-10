Wedmont Private Capital Invests $214,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.85. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

