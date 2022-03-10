Wedmont Private Capital Invests $274,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,212 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Target by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.