Wedmont Private Capital Invests $292,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.