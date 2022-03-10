Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $252,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Pool by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pool by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $456.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.08. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $331.60 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.