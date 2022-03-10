Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $257.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

