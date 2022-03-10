Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.10 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

