Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 17,919 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Hayward by 86.1% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,962 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,323,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00.

HAYW stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.56. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.53%. Hayward’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

