Wellington Management Group LLP Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

RRBI opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

