Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,696,000 after buying an additional 74,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

