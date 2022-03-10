Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,791 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

