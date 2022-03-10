Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 237,355 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,355 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.