Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 302 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 94 shares of company stock valued at $107,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

TPL stock opened at $1,285.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,219.71.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

