Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,653 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after buying an additional 287,853 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

