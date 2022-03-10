Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years.
Shares of ERC stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.07.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.