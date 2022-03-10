Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ERC stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.