Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,947,000 after purchasing an additional 272,122 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 640,740 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.