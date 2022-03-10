Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 2016723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $8,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

