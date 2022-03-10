Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

