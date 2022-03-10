William Blair Comments on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $25.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $24.31. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $28.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $27.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $41.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,884.56 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,213.79 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,956.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,839.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,444 shares of company stock worth $18,989,068. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

