William Blair Weighs in on CBIZ, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $39.65 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.