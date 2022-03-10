Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,550. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.