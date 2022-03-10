Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.13.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,550. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
