Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $8.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

WIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

