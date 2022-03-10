WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 113,713 shares.The stock last traded at $69.28 and had previously closed at $70.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $277,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.