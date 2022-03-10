WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other WiseTech Global news, insider Richard White sold 87,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.54 ($43.46), for a total value of A$5,185,279.06 ($3,784,875.23). Also, insider Teresa Engelhard sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$55.47 ($40.49), for a total value of A$1,070,571.00 ($781,438.69). Insiders sold 216,813 shares of company stock worth $12,714,550 in the last 90 days.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

