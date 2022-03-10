Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,250.00

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,250 ($29.48) and last traded at GBX 2,496 ($32.70), with a volume of 1146640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,673 ($35.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.99) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,930.56 ($64.60).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,477.28.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.13), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,313,155.14).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

