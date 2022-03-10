Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 539 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,805,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

HYEM stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $23.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.