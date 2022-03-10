Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 324.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.70. 27,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

