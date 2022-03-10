Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

