Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $460.37 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.75 and a 12 month high of $477.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.89 and its 200-day moving average is $421.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

