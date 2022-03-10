Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $67,000 in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

WRBY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $7,917,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,983,076 shares of company stock worth $105,159,078 and sold 522,848 shares worth $23,941,533.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

