Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VTV opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
