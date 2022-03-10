Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $33.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $91.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $105.71 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

XNCR opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $264,236. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.