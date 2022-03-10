Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

