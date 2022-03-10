Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.13. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

