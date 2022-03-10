Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 430.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Yamaha stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

