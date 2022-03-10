Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 430.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of Yamaha stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $69.46.
Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaha (YAMCY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.