Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.85

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 1323889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

