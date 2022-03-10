Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yext were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Yext by 9.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

