Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Yext’s FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $696.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.