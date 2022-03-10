Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Yext’s FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.
Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $696.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.
In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
