Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.19)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $403.3-$407.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.71 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.
NYSE YEXT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $745.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.49.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
